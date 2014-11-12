Ceasefire violation cases decreases

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The ceasefire agreement was violated in different directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 12 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Armenian units fires on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Aygepar village of Berd region, also, Azerbaijani positions situated in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region from the positions located in Berkaber village of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand and at the unnamed heights in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.