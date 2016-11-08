Baku hosts conference on Karabakh conflict with participation of Armenians - PHOTO

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts an international conference “The Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: main obstacles and prospects for settlement. Outlook from Armenia and Azerbaijan”.

Report informs, representatives of local non-governmental organizations, as well as Armenian publicist Vahe Avetian and Vaan Martirosyan who fled from political persecution in his country to Azerbaijan with his family participate at the conference supported by National NGO Forum and the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Notably, Armenian publicist, writer and public figure Vahe Avetian today visited memorial for Khojali victims.

V. Avetian is a political immigrant residing in Switzerland, harsh critic of Sargsyan regime, has yesterday visited Baku.