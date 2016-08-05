Azerbaijani soldier wounded as a result of sabotage attacks of enemy

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 5, soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Shindiyev Ramazan Gurban oglu was wounded suppressing subversive attack of the enemy.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Serviceman received medical treatment, no threat to his life now.

According to the Ministry of Defense, full responsibility for violation of the ceasefire and injuring the soldier falls on the military and political leadership of Armenia.