Azerbaijani President: When it comes to us, UN resolutions weren't implemented for 20 years

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan. When the country joined the United Nations, Nagorno-Karabakh was included together with Azerbaijan, but as a result of the occupation of Armenians, Nagorno-Karabakh and all regions outside of Nagorno-Karabakh have been occupied, which caused 1 million refugees, ethnic cleansing."

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations in Baku.

The President noted that today the cultural monuments in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan destroyed, while, for example, the Armenian church in Baku was restored.

He mentioned that the UN has adopted four resolutions in connection with the occupation of Azerbaijani territories: "While other resolutions are performed within days, in this case, more than 20 years, they have not implemented".

"Unfortunately, Armenia ignores the resolutions", the Azerbaijani President said, calling on the international community "to force the aggressor to carry out the rules of international law."

"Resolution of the conflict must be based on international law, our lands must be liberated, internally displaced persons should return to their homes", said Ilham Aliyev.