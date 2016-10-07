 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani President: "We completely dominated in front line and today we can destroy any target of enemy"

    Azerbaijani Army have freed a part of Aghdara, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions from occupiers and raised flag of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ "This year in April, Azerbaijan has achieved a great military victory."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on October 7 at the meeting of Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in nine months of 2016 and future objectives.

    The head of state said that in April battle was a glorious page of our history: "Azerbaijani Army have freed a part of Aghdara, Fuzuli, Jabrayil regions from occupiers and raised flag of Azerbaijan. Two thousand hectares of land cleared from invaders from our control, an area a few times larger is now under our control. We have completely dominated in the front line, and today we can destroy any enemy target."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi