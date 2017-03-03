Azerbaijani MoD: Enemy violated ceasefire 265 times using large-caliber machine guns and mortars

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 265 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars (total 196 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Berdavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit, Vazashen, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Aygedzor, Chinari villages of Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Bala Jafarli villages and in nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Alibayli, Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi, Aghdam villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Sarijali, Marzili, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvand, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Shirvanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Garakhanbayli and Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

Military units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken the adequate retaliatory measures in accordance with the operational situation.