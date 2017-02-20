Azerbaijani MFA: So-called referendum nothing but an attempt to undermine talks process

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Contrary to the laws of Azerbaijan and principles of international law, stand of the international community, including the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, the Armenian side holds the so-called "referendum" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan aimed at political provocation. Holding so-called referendum by Armenia, which is considered illegal by the international community and results are not recognized, is nothing but an attempt to deceive itself and international community as well undermine the negotiation process".

Report informs, spokesperson for Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He stated that Armenian claim of monitoring the illegal "referendum" is ridiculous: "No international organization or state has sent a delegation to monitor this illegal 'referendum'".