Azerbaijani FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to France on April 30 - May 1.

Report informs, E. Mammadyarov said at the press conference after meeting with Foreign Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders.

According to Mr.Mammadyarov, he will meet with Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Paris and discuss the negotiation process on Karabakh conflict.

The Minister noted that it's time to promote the resolution of this conflict.