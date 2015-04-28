Azerbaijani FM will meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a visit to France on April 30 - May 1.
Report informs, E. Mammadyarov said at the press conference after meeting with Foreign Minister of Belgium Didier Reynders.
According to Mr.Mammadyarov, he will meet with Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Paris and discuss the negotiation process on Karabakh conflict.
The Minister noted that it's time to promote the resolution of this conflict.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
