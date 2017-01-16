Azerbaijani Defence Ministry: Enemy positions subjected to return fire

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian side used large-caliber heavy weapons to aggravate situation on the frontline again.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The ministry said that starting from the evening of January 15 till night, Armenian armed units fired positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the direction of Tartar-Aghdam regions of the frontline, using 60, 82 and 120 millimeter mortars.

No casualties were reported among Azerbaijani troops.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces conducted adequate return measures to prevent activity of the enemy side and silenced the opposite side.

The Ministry of Defence states, responsibility for aggravation of situation on the frontline falls on the Armenian military and political leadership. Our units fully control operational situation on frontline zone and dominate on the line of fire.