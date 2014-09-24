Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers met in New York

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 23, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in the framework of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly with the participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

Report informs referring to the press service of MFA, during the meeting, the sides continued negotiations on resolving a conflict and discussed issues on preparations for presidents’ meeting to be held in Paris.