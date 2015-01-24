Azerbaijan`s FM to meet OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov will meet the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Krakow, Poland on January 27.

The decision was adopted at a meeting of Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Pier Andrew.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views over the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the action plan of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as regional security issues.