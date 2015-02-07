Defense Ministry: Ceasefire violated by Armenians 82 times in a day

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire using large-caliber machine guns on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 82 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Gaymagli villages and unnamed heights of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar, Berkaber villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region and Shavarshavan, Voskevan, Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region; Azerbaijani positions located in Aghdam, Alibayli, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and unnamed heights of Tovuz region also took fire from the positions located in Aygepar and Mosesgekh villages of Berd region; also, Azerbaijani positions located at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions located at the unnamed heights in Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Shuraabad, Yusifjanli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashli, Bash Garvand villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.