Artur Rasi-zade: Karabakh conflict settlement possible only on basis of principles of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani PM Artur Rasi-zade has met with Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser, who is on visit to Baku.

Report informs citing the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, appreciating the Azerbaijani-Estonian relations A.Rasi-zade noted that in addition to close involvement in ensuring energy security of Europe, rapidly developing Azerbaijani economy attaches great importance to the mutually beneficial cooperation with Estonia as a member of the European family. According to him, political will and necessary legal framework is available for further development of friendly relations between the two countries and expansion of economic and cultural relations.

During discussion of international and regional problems, touching upon Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade spoke about efforts by the republican leadership for resolution of the conflict as well as about double standards of several countries demonstrated in this regard and once again stressed that settlement of the conflict is possible only within the framework of the rule of law and on the basis of principles of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.