Armenians violated ceasefire 9 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 24 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 9 times throughout the day using large caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Yusifjanli village of Aghdam region and Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, as well as, nameless hills in Jebrail and Fuzuli regions.