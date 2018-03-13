 Top
    Armenians violated ceasefire 89 times a day

    Positions of Azerbaijan Army were fired

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 89 times throughout the day.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Armenian armed forces, located in Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kokhanebi, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

    The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavand regions.

