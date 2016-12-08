Armenians violated ceasefire 33 times throughout the day

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 33 times throughout the day.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region and nameless hills in Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim villages of Gazakh region and Kokhanabi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Shikhlar, Yusifjanli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in the nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.