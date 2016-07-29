Armenians violated ceasefire 24 times in a day using large caliber machine guns

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 24 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire at unnamed heights and in Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli villages of Gazakh region from positions located at unnamed heights of Ijevan region, in Voskevan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region as well as in Munjuglu and Alibayli villages of Tovuz region from positions located at unnamed heights and in Aygepar village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region as well as at unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy and Jabrayil regions.