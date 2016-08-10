Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 17 times in a day from different directions of the frontline using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire in Gaymagli, Chayli and Ferehli villages of Gazakh region from positions located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Bash Garvand village of Aghdam region, Ashaghi Veyselli village of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy region.