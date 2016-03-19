Armenians violated ceasefire 132 times in a day

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The situation on the contact line between Azerbaijan and Armenia has remained tense as the Armenian Armed Forces shattered ceasefire a total of 132 times in a day.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located in Armenia`s Berkaber village of Ijevan region, Aygepar village of Berd region and nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Aghdam village of Tovuz region, nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The ceasefire was also violated in Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Novruzlu, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kangarli, Merzili, Garagashli, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashagi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

In a view of the operational situation, Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicted 132 blows on enemy`s positions and trenches.