Armenians violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ The military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire a total of 126 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Paravakar, Vazashen villages and in nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Shavarshavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region, in Aygepar, Chinari villages and in nameless hills in Berd region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, Bala Jafarli, Jafarli, Gaymagli, Farahli and Kamarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Bash Garvend, Shikhlar, Marzili, Namirli, Javahirli, Sarijali villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Ashaghi Veysalli, Horadiz, Garakhanbeyli and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.