Armenians violated ceasefire 118 times a day

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.