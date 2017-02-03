Armenians violated ceasefire 10 times using large-caliber machine guns

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 10 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in nameless hills in Noyemberyan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located in the nameless hills in occupied Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.