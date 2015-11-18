Armenian servant voluntarily surrendered to Azerbaijani soldiers returned

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taking standards of international humanitarian law as a basis, Azerbaijan Republic returned Armenian soldier Grigoryan Andranik Araratovich, born in 1991, surrendered to the Azerbaijani soldiers voluntarily on March 22, 2015, to the opposite side, liberating on November 18.

Report was told by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

According to the information, despite the agreement reached in advance, video recording by Armenian representatives during humanitarian process revealed. Officials of the State Commission applied to the ICRC regarding this issue and video recording prevented.

The process carried out by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People and Defense Ministry with mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.