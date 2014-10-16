Armenian side violate ceasefire 14 times in various directions

 Top
    Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire agreement in various directions 14 times in a day, Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

    Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces located in Aghdam village of Tovuz region from the positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region yesterday and last night.

    The positions of Azerbaijani units underwent fire from the positions located in Yusifjanli, Shurabad, Sarijali, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand, Mehdili of Jabrail and at the unnamed heights of Goygol region.

    The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.

