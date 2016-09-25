Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 6 times throughout the day.

Report informs citing the press service of Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces, located in Vazashen village in Ijevan region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless hills in Gazakh region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near to the occupied Ashagi Seyidahmadli and Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region.