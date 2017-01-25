Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 7 times in a day

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed units violated ceasefire a total of 7 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Azatamut village and in nameless hills in Ijevan region and in nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Jafarli village and in nameless hills in Gazakh region and in Garavalilar village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Javahirli village of Aghdam region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy and Khojavand regions.