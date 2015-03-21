Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 44 times within a day. Report was told in the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Thus, the Armenian armed units from positions in the Vazashen village of Ijevan region fired on the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in nameless heights of Gazakh region also from positions in the village of Chinari of Berd region - on position located in the Agdam village of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces also underwent fire from positions near the villages of Gulustan, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Javahirli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Saryjally, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Yusifjanly villages of Agdam region, Horadiz, Ashagi Seyidahmedli, Garakhanbayli village of Fizuli region Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as from positions in the nameless heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced with a retaliatory fire.