Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire 127 times throughout the day

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 127 times throughout the day.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli, Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region and in Zamanli village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashli, Sarijali, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.