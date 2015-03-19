Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 58 times within a day

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 58 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Paravakar village of Ijevan region. In addition, Azerbaijani units at the unnamed heights of Gadabay region took fire from the positions at the unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan village of Goranboy region, Chayli, Giziloba, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Sarijali, Javahirli, Kangarli, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli village of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.