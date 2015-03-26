Armenian Armed Forces violate ceasefire 57 times within a day

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Armed Forces violated ceasefire in various positions of the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 57 times within a day.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Armed Forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gushchuayrim, Gaymagli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, Voskevan, Barekamavan villages of Noyemberyan region. In addition, the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli and Kokhanabi villages of Tovuz region took fire from the positions located in Aygepar and Chinari villages of Berd region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Talish, Tapgaragoyunlu villages of Goranboy region, Chayli, Giziloba, Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Tartar region, Javahirli, Sarijali, Shikhlar, Shuraabad, Kangarli, Bash Garvand, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Garagashli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili of Jabrail region, as well as, at the unnamed heights in Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand and Fizuli regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.