Armenia continues to violate ceasefire agreement

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian side violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline 13 times in a day.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense, Armenian units fired on the positions of Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the positions located near Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Tapgaragoyunlu of Goranboy, Goyarkh of Tartar region and at the unnamed heights of Fizuli, Goranboy and Khojavand regions yesterday and last night.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.