Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform will open headquarters in Tbilisi, Yerevan and Baku

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the First General Assembly of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform have appealed to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Report informs, the appeal says that peacekeepers of both nations and public figures from the other member countries of the OSCE Minsk Group met in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, on October 30, 2017 and held the General Assembly: "The Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform was established and the Steering Committee consisting of 19 members, as well as the Experts Council consisting of 29 members and other elected bodies are formed. Therefore, we appeal to you on behalf of this new "Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform.

Azerbaijan and Armenia, which used their right to self-determination after the collapse of the USSR, became the independent states. But unfortunately, civilized interstate relations based on the international law and the Helsinki Final Act adopted in Europe could not become the main criterion in the South Caucasus region. The consequences of the bloody war between the two countries continue to make it complicated to establish the peace and stability in the region. It is impossible to show only through the statistical data all the material and moral damage made of the both sides caused by the horrors of the war, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. Today, along the whole line of contact and the boundaries of the two countries, recognized by the international community, there mined areas, reminiscent of the World War II. The young Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers are watching each other through optical engraving on sniper rifles. The opinion on each other of the younger generation growing up in both countries is being formed based on the war and its pain. The April events once again demonstrated that unleashing of war could have tragic consequences. Unlike the 1990s, the expansion of the military arsenal of both countries and the rise of the military risk factor to the ballistic missiles level is an indication of the fact that the danger of war reached a terrible level. All these resources spent for military purposes could serve the prosperity and welfare of our people".

The appeal stated that it is naive to believe that someone else than Armenians and Azerbaijanis will solve this conflict: "Accordingly, we are now stating that it is time to start negotiations aimed at achieving a soon peaceful settlement of the conflict. A rapid and fair settlement of the conflict within the framework of international law and internationally accepted documents will give impetus to the economic development of the entire region, which will be a valuable contribution to peace and cooperation between the two countries. In this case, there will be neither winners nor losers. This allows to achieve the win-win situation both for Armenia and Azerbaijan. For the solution of such a painful problem, we are ready to provide you with comprehensive assistance and prepare the community of both countries for peace.

Therefore, by being re-organized today, we have taken a very important and at the same time a difficult mission - peace building. We know that on this way we will face very difficult challenges, pressures and even threats. Nevertheless, we will not retreat from this sacred mission and the noble work we believe in, for our nations to live in peace and prosperity".

Also, it was noted that the General Assembly decided to create the headquarters of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform in Tbilisi, Yerevan and Baku, and hold public meetings in Armenia and Azerbaijan: "We hope that you, as the Heads of State, will not abandon our request and suggestion, and will provide us with the necessary support to carry out a peacekeeping mission".