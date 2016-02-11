Araz Azimov: "Delay in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has a negative impact on regional security" - PHOTOS

Bakı. 11 fevral. REPORT.AZ/ In his address to the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna today Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov spoke about current security challenges in the South Caucasus and stressed the need to revitalize the Minsk Group for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Azimov highlighted Azerbaijan’s adherence to the Minsk process and called for a meeting of all members of the Minsk Group to be convened to ensure full use of this format in resolving the conflict. “Delay in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the remaining status-quo has a negative impact on regional security and the implementation of regional projects.”

He also stressed Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to international norms and to fighting transnational threats such as terrorism, trafficking of drugs and radicalization.