American journalist: World turns blind eye to crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "According to my research, Armenian government poses a threat to Europe and the world. Unfortunately, the European Union, the United States and the world's major powers turn blind eye to all crimes against humanity, against the innocent Azerbaijani people by Armenia".

Report informs, political analyst, American journalist Peter Tase said in his report titled "Destruction of ethno-cultural heritage in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan".

He regretted that Azerbaijan is a neighbor with Armenia, a terrorist country: "Armenia has caused great suffering to the people of Azerbaijan, ethno-cultural heritage of Azerbaijan has been destroyed, great damage caused to the country's environment. International community must pay attention to the crimes committed against humanity by Armenia's fascist regime".