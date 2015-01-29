French ​Ambassador: 2014 was a year of contradictions for Nagorno-Karabakh resolution

Baku.29 January.REPORT.AZ/ '2014 was as the co-chair said the year of contradictions for resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Because there were many meetings between the sides including president meeting at the highest level, but at the same time the ceasefire was violated quite often', the Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Pascal Meunier told in an interview with Report.

He said thatFrance has been particular active in resolution of the conflict last year.'President Hollande visited Baku and Yerevan just at the anniversary date of the ceasefire. He also invited presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia to Paris on 27 of October. This meeting was quite positive, because two presidents have been able to discuss about the region. And they could understand each other on these points. So except Nagorno Karabakh, where it’s difficult to converge for them, they could agree on almost everything on other issues'.

According to Ambassador France would like to continue its efforts as co-chair of OSCE Minsk group, to provoke meetings between the two sides or to meet individually with the ministers of each country to find some grounds for agreement. France will also try to engage a dialogue with Armenia and Azerbaijan on international issues, building confidence building measures between the sides, including exchanging data about the missing people on the auspices of ICRC.