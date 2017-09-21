Ali Hasanov: “Serzh Sargsyan’s speech in the UN a cynicism and shamelessness

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Serzh Sargsyan’s speech at the UN showed his cynicism and shamelessness. I think his speech was not a product of his mind.”

Reports informs, Chairman of the State Committee for the Refugees and IDPs, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said at the presentation of book “Ilham Aliyev returned us to Jojug Marjanli” and the film “Beginning of Great Return”, commenting the speech of Serzh Sargsyan at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

He said, with that speech Sargsyan disgraced himself: “How comes you occupy the territories of one state, force people to become refugees and then give such speech?! This is shamelessness. During his speech he was wobbling, like guilty people do. In the opposite, President Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech determinately.”

A. Hasanov stressed that Armenian president is a criminal.

The committe chairman added that Armenians should get rid of Sargsyan regime: “Those who are in Armenian power today will not agree for solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict because they came to power by occupying Azerbaijani territories and shedding blood of Azerbaijani people. Both nations are exhausted from this conflict. The conflict must be soon resolved.”