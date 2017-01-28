 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ali Hasanov: 150-200 families will reside in a new settlement to be built in Jojug Marjanli

    'The families will have to plant and farm to meet their household needs'

    Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Order of President Ilham Aliyev has instructed to build a new settlement on territory of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district”.

    Report informs, Chairman of State Committee on Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced People, deputy prime minister, Ali Hasanov told during discussions on upcoming reconstruction works in Jojug Marjanli village.

    According to him, it will be possible to locate 150-200 families in the territory: “The families will have to plant and farm to meet their household needs”. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi