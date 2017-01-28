Ali Hasanov: 150-200 families will reside in a new settlement to be built in Jojug Marjanli

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Order of President Ilham Aliyev has instructed to build a new settlement on territory of Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrail district”.

Report informs, Chairman of State Committee on Work with Refugees and Internally Displaced People, deputy prime minister, Ali Hasanov told during discussions on upcoming reconstruction works in Jojug Marjanli village.

According to him, it will be possible to locate 150-200 families in the territory: “The families will have to plant and farm to meet their household needs”.