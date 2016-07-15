After meeting of presidents in St.Petersburg, Armenians violated ceasefire 300 times, 2 Azerbaijani soldiers martyred

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ After trilateral meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in St.Petersburg on June 20, Armenians violated ceasefire 300 times.

Report informs, cease-fire mostly violated on the line of confrontation of the troops in Gazakh, Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand regions.

During this period, two servicemen of Azerbaijani Army were killed. Serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, soldier Aliyev Vusal Amir was killed as a result of sniper fire of Armenian side on Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 5.

As a result of the enemy's sniper fire in Aghdam direction of the frontline on July 14 evening, servicemen of our Armed Forces, Senior Lieutenant Mammadov Toghrul Sayyad was killed.

The Ministry of Defense has stated that Armenian criminal military-political regime bears full responsibility for the consequences of the enemy provocations.

Notably, on June 20, trilateral meeting has been held in St.Petersburg among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.

During the meeting, presidents have agreed to continue trilateral meetings on a regular basis in regard with the settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.