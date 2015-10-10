81 shots fired by Azerbaijani Armed Forces on Armenian positions

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 79 times within a day, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Sarijali, Kengerli, Shikhlar, Yusifjanli, Merzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Ashaghy Seyidahmedli, Ashaghy Veyselli, Gorgan villages of Fizuli region,Mehdili village of Jabrayil regionas well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 81 shots on Armenian positions.