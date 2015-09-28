3 Azerbaijani soldiers became martyrs, 7 Armenians killed

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ During the day and at night of September 27, as a result of the preventive measures of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the enemy’s attempts to activate on the contact line were prevented.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

7 servicemen were killed and several were injured as a result of the strike at frontline trenches and positions of Armenian military units, as well as at rallying point of their manpower and military equipment, the Ministry said.

Three servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces Valiyev Rauf Fakhraddin oglu, Ahmadzade Neman Ispandiyar oglu and Mustafazade Zohrab Namig oglu died in the battles with the enemy in various directions of the frontline.

The Ministry leadership extended condolences to the families and relatives of the martyrs.

The Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational conditions along the line of contact and are taking relevant measures to prevent Armenian provocations on the frontline.