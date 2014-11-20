Warlick: There is no "neutral" territory in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ US Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick clarified the recent statements of mediators concerning "neutral territory" on the Line of Contact.

"To be clear, there is no "neutral" territory in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. But there is a "no man's land" separating military forces," J. Warlick wrote on his Twitter page, Report informs.

The OSCE MG Co-chairs in their recent statement on November 19 said that the wreckage of the helicopter downed on the contact line last week "lies in a heavily mined area of neutral territory on the Line of Contact".

The first deputy chairman Ziyafat Asgarov commenting the statement of OSCE MG Co-chairs estimated them as provocation against Azerbaijan. "Therefore, the area cannot be considered as a neutral zone. OSCE Minsk Group member states adopted the sovereignty of Azerbaijan by recognizing the territorial integrity several times," Z. Asgarov said.