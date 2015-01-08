Warlick: The benefits of a negotiated settlement far outweigh the costs of the war

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The benefits of a negotiated settlement far outweigh the costs of the war. The settlement of this conflict could lead to even greater prosperity in the region."

Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick stated it in his Twitter page.

It should be noted that, increase of tension on the frontline of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observing from early January.