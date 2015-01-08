 Top
    Warlick: The benefits of a negotiated settlement far outweigh the costs of the war

    The settlement of the conflict could lead to greater prosperity in the region

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The benefits of a negotiated settlement far outweigh the costs of the war. The settlement of this conflict could lead to even greater prosperity in the region." 

    Report informs, US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group James Warlick stated it in his Twitter page.

    It should be noted that, increase of tension on the frontline of Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observing from early January.

