Vice Premier: Negotiations on the settlement are to improve - PHOTO

Tartar. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The diplomatic negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are to improve."

According to Karabakh bureau of Report, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, who visited Tartar region located in the front zone on May 28.

He noted that he supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict, "President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly expressed the people's position, the state's and his own stands on this issue. We support the settlement without bloodshed, but providing that the Azerbaijani occupied lands are freed, and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan restored. Otherwise, a major factor in the settlement of the conflict will be the Azerbaijani army and our heroic soldiers."

He stressed that every citizen of Azerbaijan, especially after the April events, believe in the liberation of our lands by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces under the leadership of the Supreme Commander: "The day is not far off when the Azerbaijani lands will be liberated from occupation."

Ahmadov also noted that the main factors of the conflict settlement is the high spirit of the people and the courage of Azerbiajani hero soldiers.