    US President: Upcoming months will open opportunities for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The upcoming months will open opportunities for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which will create better conditions for the expansion of US-Azerbaijan cooperation."

    Report informs, it is said in a letter of the President of the United States, Donald Tramp, to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

    "As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States sincerely seeks cooperation with you for the peaceful settlement of the conflict," D. Trump added.

