US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State: We support peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ US supports peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink said at a press conference in Baku.

"Twenty years is too long. The co-chairs are now in Baku and we, as a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, firmly support the conflict’s peaceful settlement”, Brink said.