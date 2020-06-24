US called to help separatists in Karabakh

Members of the US House of Representatives from California, Connecticut, Michigan, New York, and Rhode Island have provided testimony in support of continued demining aid to the separatist regime in the occupied Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and Armenia before the House Appropriations Committee. Report informs referring to foreign media.

Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), Jim Costa (D-CA), TJ Cox (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Jim Himes (D-CT), Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) emphasized the importance of continued assistance to the separatist regime. Specifically, Rep. Costa also called for $100 million in aid to Armenia.