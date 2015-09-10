UK and Armenia FMs discussed Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of Great Britain and Armenia, Philip Hammond and Edward Nalbandian discussed settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, the meeting of ministers was held during the visit Edward Nalbandian in London on September 9.

British minister expressed the promotion to activity of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

The sides also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, situation in the South Caucasus, the Middle East, the Syrian crisis, an agreement over Iranian nuclear program.