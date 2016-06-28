OSCE annual conference will focus on Karabakh conflict impact on security in region

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE headquarters in Vienna opens annual conference on review of the security problems.

Report informs, a separate session of the three-day conference will focus on conflict situations in the OSCE area and their impact on security in the region.

Among the most problematic lesions besides Ukraine, which is devoted to a separate meeting, the organization will review the Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria problems.

On these topics, as Russia’s permanent representative in the organization Alexander Lukashevich says, "is nothing to brag about." At the same time, the OSCE indicate "cautiously positive trend", emerging after recent consultations between Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna and St. Petersburg, as well as in view of agreements reached on the resumption of negotiations on Transnistria in format "5 + 2".