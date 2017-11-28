State Commission: We believe hostages Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev will be released

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The issue regarding Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostages by Armenia, is known to the public. We have appealed to the international organizations for their release, and the work is underway".

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Working Group of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Eldar Samadov told reporters.

He noted that their release has not been achieved so far as a result of non-constructive and non-humanist stand of Armenia: "I hope that we will be able to overcome this issue under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev".