State Commission: Investigation underway jointly with international organizations to clarify fate of missing soldier

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Investigations are underway together with relevant international organizations to clarify fate of serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, soldier Gurbanov Chingiz Salman, who went missing in the battle while preventing sabotage and subversive actions of Armenian armed forces intelligence group attempting to violate state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 29.

Report informs citing the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People.

"Additional information on the result of the investigation will be provided to the public," the information says.